Japan coastguard halts search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather By Reuters

©Reuters Filipino crew member of Gulf Livestock 1 is saved by Japan Coast Guard crew on vessel Kaimon, at the East China Sea



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s coastguard has actually stopped browsing for missing out on crew members from a cattle ship that capsized in the East China Sea previously today due to bad weather from a tropical storm, an authorities at the coastguard stated onSaturday

A 3rd crewman from the ship that capsized in the storm off Japan with more than 40 crew and a freight of cattle was discovered alive onFriday

The search continued through midday in Japan time (0300 GMT), without discovering more crew, however vessels, planes and scuba divers were all took out due to bad weather, the main informed Reuters by phone.

The coastguard will resume the search when sea and weather conditions enhance, the authorities stated.