TOKYO– Four Japanese cabinet ministers, consisting of an increasing political star viewed as a prospective prime minister, marked the 75th anniversary of World War II’s end on Saturday by checking out Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial with strong links to Japan’s royal past.

The shrine in Tokyo, which honors Japan’s war dead– consisting of Class A war bad guys from the World War II age– is revered by Japanese conservatives. But main check outs to the shrine have actually been extremely controversial in Japan and in other places in Asia, where the history of Japan’s empire-building in the very first years of the 20th century is still disputed.

China, which Japan got into, and South Korea, which was a Japanese nest for years, have actually highly challenged such gos to. The South Korean Foreign Ministry revealed “deep disappointment and concern” over the ministers’ check outs to Yasukuni on Saturday, advising Japan to “look squarely at history” and to reveal “sincere remorse through action.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not visited the shrine because 2013, when he was criticized for doing so not just by Beijing and Seoul, however by Caroline Kennedy, then the American ambassador. But he sent out a routine offering to Yasukuni on Saturday.