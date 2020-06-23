Japan-Based Fugaku Supercomputer Named World’s Fastest Computer

Fugaku, a Japan-based supercomputer, developed by Fujitsu and Japan’s Riken Research Institute, has been named because the world’s quickest pc in an unbiased survey. This marks the return of a Japanese supercomputer on the high spot after 9 years, beating out its US and Chinese counterparts. It can also be the primary time {that a} supercomputer based mostly on ARM processors has topped the benchmarking record. Fugaku has additional secured the primary place in different main rankings that take a look at supercomputers on completely different parameters.

Supercomputers are used to carry out extremely sophisticated duties corresponding to quantum mechanics, climate forecasting, house explorations, and so forth, which require excessive efficiency specialised calculations.

Fugaku secures quantity spot in TOP500 rating

Fugaku on Monday featured on the spot within the biennial TOP500 publication. The final time a Japan-based supercomputer secured the highest place was in 2011, additionally developed by Riken and Fujitsu. The supercomputer is known because the “K computer”.

This 12 months’s TOP500 is followed by two supercomputers from the US and two from China. Overall, the US has 4 supercomputers listed in TOP500′ high ten record.

Supercomputer Fugaku

Fugaku is powered by Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX SoC and is 2.eight occasions quicker than the IBM’s Summit supercomputer – which holds the second spot on this 12 months’s Top500 record. The Japanese supercomputer has additionally attained high rankings in different publications corresponding to Graph 500, HPL-AI, and HPCG.

Fujitsu within the weblog publish announced that that is the primary time a supercomputer topped the key rankings concurrently.

Speaking extra in regards to the achievement, Director of Riken Institute, Satoshi Matsuoka says, “In addition to its use as a supercomputer, I hope that the leading-edge IT technology developed for it [Fugaku] will contribute to major advances on difficult social challenges such as COVID-19.”

The builders additionally introduced that Fugaku is about to enter full operation subsequent fiscal 12 months.

