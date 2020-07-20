Janice Dean Rips ‘Garbage’ Fauci Take After He Praises New York’s Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci after he praised New York for handling their response to the coronavirus pandemic “correctly.”

In an interview with ‘PBS Newshour,’ Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “When you do it properly, you bring down those cases.”

Which somehow prompted him to think of New York state.

“We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world,” he stated. “And they did it correctly.”

Did what correctly exactly? Stumbled around for months while the coronavirus spread? Issued orders resulting in thousands of elderly citizens dying?

Thankfully, Dean called Fauci out.

Dr. Fauci: “We have got to do the things… that we need to do to turn this around… When you do it properly, you bring down those cases… We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly…”https://t.co/AyhXRvnFDd pic.twitter.com/0NuHmJdt3m — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 18, 2020

RELATED: Trump Smacks Cuomo Over Nursing Home Scandal: Thousands Died Because Of NY’s Governor

Garbage

Dean retweeted a clip of the interview and promptly dismantled Fauci in all of three words.

“This is garbage,” she wrote, an understatement if ever there was one.

On these pages, I have opted to leave the commentary about Fauci primarily to others such as Senator Rand Paul or radio host Mark Levin.

But holding up New York as an example of how to do things right is flat-out disqualifying for a man in his position and grounds for dismissal from that post.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s response to the pandemic resulted in New York state leading the nation in the number of deaths from COVID-19 – far and away more than any other state.

They have more than double the number of deaths than New Jersey, who ranks second has, and more than the next three leading states combined.

In fact, their response shadowed exactly what health experts had warned against creating …

On the left is NY’s COVID-19 Curve. Does it look familiar? It should. It’s exactly the curve that every health expert said we should desperately seek to avoid. That’s exactly what the image on the right was meant to convey. The states spiking now are the second curve. pic.twitter.com/EU9tRoLy4v — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2020

RELATED: Fox News’ Janice Dean Slams Andrew Cuomo For ‘Tone Deaf’ Victory Lap After His Policies Helped Kill Thousands In Nursing Homes

Thousands of Seniors Dead

Furthermore, Cuomo is mired in a scandal that involved him personally ordering nursing homes to take on patients that had tested positive for coronavirus. The Cuomo order would stay in effect for weeks while well over 6,000 senior citizens in those homes succumbed to the virus.

Is that something you’d cite as “correctly” handling the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci?

Thank you @JaniceDean for being a leader in the fight to hold Cuomo accountable for the thousands of avoidable deaths in New York nursing homes caused by his reckless policies. America mourns your loss with you. We won’t let him get away with this. pic.twitter.com/xIveZhZcB3 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2020

Dean takes umbrage with Fauci’s take likely because her husband’s parents were both victims of COVID-19 and had nursing homes in New York play a role in their deaths.

“My husband lost both of his parents. His mom, Dee, in an assisted living facility and his dad in a nursing home,” she told Tucker Carlson in an interview last week. “They died of coronavirus alone. We never had a funeral. We never had a wake. We weren’t able to see them before they died.”

She slammed Governor Cuomo as “tone-deaf” after the New York Democrat took a victory lap in celebrating his state’s efforts in the pandemic fight.

Fauci’s comments are not only tone-deaf, but for a man in his position demonstrate borderline ignorance.

New York is not how to handle the virus. New York is an abomination of incompetence when it comes to this pandemic.