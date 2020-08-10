Janice Dean Calls Out Cuomo Over COVID Nursing Home Deaths

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean has actually stated that Democrats have actually obstructed her from participating in the hearing on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mishandling of assisted living home throughout the coronavirus break out.

Dean Rejected From Nursing Home Hearing With No Notice

Dean, whose parents both sadly passed away in nursing homes in New York throughout the coronavirus pandemic, has actually been outspoken by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s several errors and mishandling of the houses and the substantial infection rates there. Dean used to affirm at the hearings, and was informed she might do so, however then on Sunday was declined.

“I was told over a week ago I would be welcome to testify at tomorrow’s nursing home hearings in New York,” Dean tweeted. “A formal request was expected on Friday, but then all of a sudden I wasn’t on the list anymore. The democrats didn’t even have the decency to respond to me.”

“I can only assume the reasoning behind the sudden cancellation,” Dean continued. “I have actually never ever in my …