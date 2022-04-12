Today, the RA Armavir Governor Edward Hovhannisyan visited Janfida settlement, laid flowers at the memorial to the memory of Janfida’s fallen heroes, and then attended a memorial service entitled “Because of the homeland you died, you lived a long time” at the school.

Welcoming the participants of the commemoration event, the governor noted that it was a great honor for him to attend the school named after Edward Dashtoyan, who died heroically during the defense battles of Gharachinar village in the first Artsakh war.

“We all know that Janfida is a community of heroes imbued with the fighting spirit who gave heroes to the Motherland. Each of them selflessly threw himself on the battlefield, sacrificing his life for the sake of the homeland, for the sake of us.

Our pain today is great, it is also our responsibility, our determination to live, to build our homeland. And we must realize that only in this way we can do our best to pay tribute to the memory of our heroes, “said the governor, expressing his condolences to the memory of the heroes of Janfid and condolences to their families.

Songs, poems, words of gratitude addressed to the martyred heroes and heroic mothers were heard during the patriotic, commemorative-cognitive-memorial event. The commemoration event ended with a strong optimism and faith in the bright future of our country.

Armavir Marzpetaran