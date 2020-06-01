Jane Fonda Outrageously Claims The ‘Vast Majority’ Of Protesters Are ‘Non-Violent’

Over the previous few days, violent riots have damaged out everywhere in the United States to protest the loss of life of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota final week. Since then, companies have been burned to the bottom and fights have been breaking out left and proper, but the radically leftwing Hollywood star Jane Fonda is claiming that the “vast majority” of people who find themselves protesting proper now are “non-violent.”

“I think it’s important for us to recognize that the media cameras may be focused on the breaking of windows and the burnings and the fires, but the vast majority of people at least in the cities where I talked to people and from what I have seen on tv, it’s non-violent,” Fonda advised CNN host Don Lemon on Sunday.

Fonda, who has lengthy been notorious for collaborating in crazed protests courting again to the Vietnam War, went on to assert that the riots are made up of individuals from all completely different demographics, together with the disabled and people strolling their canine.

“These are people who are white. They are Latino. They are old. They are young. They are in wheelchairs, they have children with them. They have dogs with them,” the 82-year-old defined. “And it’s organized. Black Lives Matter, color of change, they don’t want violence. I don’t know who the people are that are doing the violence, but I think what matters is that more and more white people are getting it.”

Of course, Fonda supplied no proof to again up these assertions as a result of she was mendacity by her enamel. In actuality, lots of the riots are being carried out by Black Lives Matter, Antifa, anarchists, and opportunistic criminals who’ve been utilizing Floyd’s loss of life as an excuse to incite violence and chaos in every single place.

The incontrovertible fact that liberals like Fonda and the mainstream media are glorifying these riots by falsely claiming that they’re non-violent is actually despicable and downright harmful. This insanity has gone manner too far, and it wants to finish instantly.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 1, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

