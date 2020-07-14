Jana Kramer shares tearful selfie, says she’s ‘exhausted’ by son’s sleep regression: ‘It’s breaking my heart’

“This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you’re exhausted too,” Kramer, 36, began in a caption accompanied by her “dark room” selfie.

“I have never heard these kinds of screams from [1-year-old son Jace Joseph] and it’s literally BREAKING my heart,” Kramer continued. “Apparently it’s the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now).”

The actress said her son has four molars poking through and the toddler “throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib.”

“I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game,” she lamented. “I’ve been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this. #motherhood please please mommas tell me it’ll be better soon?! And any tips?!?”

Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie Rae, 4, and son Jace with husband Mike Caussin, said she was only sharing her experience “because I need the mom support.”

Many fellow mothers got the signal from Kramer and issued support and advice for her in the comments section of her post.

Jesse James Decker – a mother of three – chimed in and wrote: “It’s ok to take a moment and just cry. We all in this together ❤️❤️,” while Emily Mayfield, wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, lent her own encouragement – though she issued the disclaimer that she isn’t yet a mother herself.

“Not a mom so I won’t attempt to give advice,” wrote Emily. “But just want to remind you, you seem like a GREAT mom. Even in these tougher times with your little guy, don’t forget to give yourself a little credit! ❤️❤️”

Kramer doubled back on her Instagram Story to apologize for the “mom cry,” and added that, “In that moment I remember an interview I did with [Mom Truths] podcast hosts @catandnat and they said ‘Why do you normally only share the hard stuff on your podcast?’ Was a valid question and I didn’t have a good answer.”

“Maybe I thought y’all don’t want to see me crying or whatever but tonight I remembered that question and thought … well … here ya go,” Kramer said.