Jana Kramer reveals she auditioned for this ‘Real Housewives’ franchsie

During the podcast, Kramer spoke with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Joe and Melissa Gorga about filming during the coronavirus when the “I Got the Boy” singer announced her news.

“I was going to say something, but I wasn’t sure if I could say it,” Kramer said, per People. “We might have auditioned for a certain ‘Housewives’ thing, but we haven’t heard back yet.”

Despite the audition, Kramer said she’s a bit apprehensive of joining the cast.

“I would be so afraid that we’d be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day,” she explained.

“You’ll be so cute and loved and real,” Melissa, 41, responded.

According to the former “One Tree Hill” actress, she auditioned because she and Caussin, 33, “weren’t doing anything else” while in quarantine.

“We haven’t heard anything, so I’m like maybe we were just boring people,” Kramer said.

The star also elaborated, explaining that she had auditioned for the “Beverly Hills” franchise, confirming she would have to move to the area if she were cast.

Caussin explained that the pair had lived in the area before they moved to Nashville, while Kramer made note of her friendship with current “RHOBH” cast member Teddi Mellencamp.

“Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I’m sure it’s not going any further,” Kramer confessed.

“I get hated on a lot because I’m very sarcastic. I wouldn’t want to filter myself too much …” said the singer. “I have a hard time with criticism and I don’t know how I could handle that.”

She also revealed that the audition process took place in May and included multiple phone calls and virtual meetings.

Following the meetings, Kramer said Mellencamp, 39, told her that she’d heard the audition “went good.”

Reps for “RHOBH” did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.