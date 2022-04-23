Jana Kramer is a renowned singer. She is also a popular face among the fans for her acting skills. Kramer is well known for her country singing skills. However, the actress seems to be going through a rough patch at the moment. Kramer was involved in a romantic relationship with Ian Schinelli.

The duo dated each other for quite some time and seemed to be very much in love. Unfortunately, the truth was not very sweet. Rumors of their split were doing the rounds in the recent few days. Fans noticed that Kramer has deleted all the pictures of Ian from her Instagram account.

Finally, on Friday, Kramer announced her breakup publicly. She conveyed the decision about their break-up via Instagram. Jana Kramer put up a story that spoke about the benefits of being single. In a recent interview with “Access”, Kramer said that she was going through a breakup.

She stated that it was one of the saddest phases of her life. Everything seems to have come to a standstill. However, the actress also said that this was certainly not the end of the road. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Jana Kramer Speaks About Her Recent Breakup

Jana Kramer confirmed the status of her recent relationship with Ian Schinelli. She revealed that both of them were no more together.

The singer shared an Instagram story that emphasized finding happiness alone. The story also advised people of building a healthy relationship with themselves first.

This will help them to gel well with their partner in the long run.

Jana Kramer also unfollowed Ian on Instagram. The duo announced their relationship officially on Instagram in the month of January.

Both Ian and Kramer met with each other in October.