Jana Duggar says she longs ‘to be married’ but isn’t ‘that worried’ about it

Duggar, 30, said that she hopes to marry 1 day, as many of her siblings have done before her.

“I’m not that worried,” she said. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

The former reality star, who also appeared in the “19 Kids” spinoff “Counting On,” said that right now, she’s “making the most” of her time as an individual woman, though she sometimes feels “a little more pressure” to get married.

“I think easily sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it,” Duggar admitted, adding: “It makes things way worse.”

Luckily, Duggar includes a marriage very close to her that she can research to in her parents’ union.

“They’re quick to forgive and to make, really try to make things right,” Duggar explained to the outlet. “The genuine love that they still have for one another … this young love and they still have that, you know, today. I think that’s rare to see couples that are their age and been married that long.”

Michelle, 53, and Jim Bob, 54, married in 1984.

Per Us Weekly, Duggar had previously addressed her dating life in a 2019 bout of “Counting On,” admitting that relationships with “a number of guys” haven’t “worked out.”

“[My siblings] will be in relationships, courtships, whatever you desire to label it as. Of course, it doesn’t always end in marriage and that’s OKAY,” said Duggar. “You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage.”