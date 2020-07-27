Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit with goodbye message | Football News





Jan Vertonghen states it is “a sad day for many reasons” as he validated completion of his eight-year remain at Tottenham in a psychological message.

The protector, who is leaving the club following the expiration of his agreement, published on Twitter: “So my time at the club pertains to an end. An unfortunate day for numerous factors.

” I will miss out on the pals I’ve made here, the personnel that make the club run, dipping into the fantastic brand-new arena & & naturally you fans.

“Thank you for all the assistance for many years. You’ve been fantastic. We had numerous incredible memories however for now, it’s goodbye.”

