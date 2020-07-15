Jan Oblak: Aletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone ‘not surprised’ by reported Chelsea interest | Football News





Jan Oblak interesting Chelsea “does not surprise” Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who hopes the goalkeeper will always be at the club.

Newspaper reports in England and in Spain have linked the Slovenia international to Stamford Bridge and there are claims Kepa Arrizabalaga could be section of a swap deal.

Oblak, who has been a big success since he joined the club from Benfica in 2014, signed a brand new deal with Atletico Madrid until 2023 this past year.

The 27-year-old has been named the best La Liga goalkeeper the last four seasons in a row.

Simeone said: “I am not to surprised because every year by the end of the growing season all our most important players are underneath the radar of the very most important teams of the planet.

“I think it is normal they are always looking for the very best players even as we have many in our team.

“In previous seasons, some players left the club among others remained, but I think it’s logical a person like Oblak is wanted by many teams.

“He is our captain and a very important player in the last few years. I hope he can continue with us because he is very important for Atletico Madrid. “