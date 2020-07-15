JAMSWALL PS4 Controller Wireless DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller Gamepad Remote Joystick for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC Windows



— The Controller is specially designed for PlayStation 4 console and PC, adapting Dual Shock 4 wired controller program, just plug and go. It’s a perfect replacement for Sony Dualshock 4 gampad with much less cost.

— Built-in shock vibration feedback motor offers more authentic game experience. It’s equipped with latest motion sensing technology, built-in three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerator. With the three features, it can detect omnidirectional dynamic information including Roll, Pitch and Yaw.

— Connected with PS4 console Bluetooth, you can enjoy the PS4 gaming in a comfortable viewing angle. Lower power consumption, superior functions. Enjoy reliable connection with a wireless controller.

— Grips and contours have been designed to fit your hands more comfortably. Uneven surface on the hand position, hold it easier and get a better game play experience. Enables maximum comfort and endless gameplay.

Touch Pad

Touch pad that support multi-touch opens up new gameplay possibilities

Mini Light Bar

In enabled games,light bar combines with the PlayStation camera to precisely track player’s position and movements

SHARE Button

SHARE button makes social interactions easy with instant gameplay video and screen uploads

Comfortable Design

Dual analog sticks and shoulder buttons retain that classic ergonomics feel while improving control

Functions:

1. With RGB LED color channel instructions.

2. Supports dual-point capacitive sensing touchpad.

3. Supports double motor vibration and Six-axis function.

4. The Share button, the option button, the XYAB key, the D pad, the L1/L2/R1/R2 key, the home button and the 360° Joystick.

5. 3.5 mm Stereo Headset Jack function.

6. All functions will be support as original one except the built-in speaker and EXT port.

Note:

1.The DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller is 3rd Party Products, Not Original Product from SONY.

2.If you want to play with PC, please connect it via USB cable .

Features:

Work exactly the same as the original PS4 controller.

Hours of comfortable game play with ergonomically designed grips.

Battery: Built in 600mA lithium batteries.

Charge Efficiently: Any standard charger with a micro-USB port.

Compatible: It’s Compatible with PlayStation 4 console, and could work on PC through receiver or Wired connection.

How to pair with your PS4 console?

–1. Full charge the controller.

–2. Connect the controller to PS4 console via USB cable when the controller is off.The red charging light turn on then press and hold “HOME” button to pair.In next use just need to press “HOME” button and the controller connects to your PS4 console automatically.

How to pair with your PC?

You need use a USB cable to plug it into your PC,and use it in a wired way.

If you have any problems we will help you.

Package:

1x Controller

1x Micro USB charge cable

