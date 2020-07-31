JAMSWALL PS3 Controller, Wireless Bluetooth Joystick, Dualshock3 Gamepad for Playstation 3 with Charger Cable Cord, Black



Price: $15.99 - $12.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 20:53:09 UTC – Details)

Product Description

How Do You Sync with PS3?



1. You can use mini USB cable to activate the controller when it is put into use for the first time

2. Connect the controller with your console, press the Home button and pull out the cable. Then you can use it wirelessly

3. If it still does not work, please restart it or charge it

4. If above methods failed, please reset the controller.

Note: Please reset the controller by poking the reset hole on the back of the controller twice with a paper clip before pairing and charging.

Specifications:



Interface: Wireless

Connection: Bluetooth

Powered by: lithium-ion battery

There are 3 IC processor to ensure stable operation

How to Power ON/OFF?



ON: When you press the middle round button or connect with console by USB cable

OFF: The controller turns off after the specified period of inactivity. (About 5 minutes)

TIPS: If it can not stop working after a long time, please plug the USB cable, then pull it out, it will power off

How Do You Charge the Controller?

1. Connect the controller to the PS3 by the USB cable

2. When charging, the controller the red light will be flashing; when fully charged, the red light turns off

Package Included:

1 x Wireless PS3 Controller

1 x Charge Cable Cord

Why choose Jamswall PS3 controller?



Double Vibration and Shock

Pressure sensors that rumble with each action make every impact feel like you are right in the game.

Wireless Controller

With wireless transmission technology, you won’t suffer from data loss or signal interference.

Super Power Long Standby

Built in rechargeable high-capacity lithium battery, USB cable charging.

Ergonomic Design

It’s shaped to almost ergonomic perfection for fitting in any gamers’ hands.

Note:



This Controller/Gamepad/Joypad compatible for ps3/PlayStation 3 only.

If you’re switching from an old controller, our new controllers may be a little “stiff” until you break it in.

🚀[Double Vibration and Shock] – Pressure sensors that rumble with each action make every impact feel like you are right in the game. Feel every hit, crash, and explosion with hand-vibrating double shock response. Highly sensitive motion control system senses your every move.

🚀[Wireless Bluetooth Control] – With wireless transmission technology, you won’t suffer from data loss or signal interference.Direct Bluetooth connection eliminates any lags and delays.

🚀[Super Power Long Standby] – Built in rechargeable high-capacity lithium battery, USB cable charging. 15mins auto sleep function.

🚀[Ergonomic Design] – It’s shaped to almost ergonomic perfection for fitting in any gamers’ hands, you will not feel tired after long time play.

🚀[Customer Service]- The controller is covered by 1-year warranty and lifetime technical support. We have a professional after-sale service team at your service. If you have any problems with the product, please do not hesitate to contact our customer service team via Amazon e-mail.