Jamill Jones: Former assistant coach at Wake Forest University sentenced after punching man who later died

Jamill Jones, 37, was founded guilty of third-degree attack in February in connection with the death of Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz revealed. As part of his sentence, Jones will serve 3 years’ probation, should finish 1,500 hours of personal social work and pay a fine of $1,000, Katz stated.
According to trial statement, Szabo was strolling in the community after leaving a ride-sharing car. He apparently roamed over to the back of Jones’s vehicle and banged on the window and after that escaped.
Jones left his vehicle and chased after Szabo, eventually overtaking him and punching him in the face, according to district attorneys.
Szabo fell back, struck his head on the pavement and passed out, according to cops. Police state Jones repelled from the scene, and Szabo was transferred to a medical facility, where he died 2 days later from his injuries. Szabo had actually been dealt with for fractures to the left side of his face and the back of his head, and for bleeding on the brain, according to the grievance submitted versus Jones.
“This was a tragic incident that ended the life of a man and devastated his family, a violent run-in that should never have happened,” Katz stated. “Violence is never the answer to settling a dispute.”
Jones’s lawyer Christopher Renfroe informed CNN that he discovered Jones to be an excellent man and customer.
“I wish him the best, and I hope the Szabo family can find some peace,” stated Renfroe.