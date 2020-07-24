Jamill Jones: Former assistant coach at Wake Forest University sentenced after punching man who later died

Jamill Jones, 37, was founded guilty of third-degree attack in February in connection with the death of Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz revealed. As part of his sentence, Jones will serve 3 years’ probation, should finish 1,500 hours of personal social work and pay a fine of $1,000, Katz stated.

According to trial statement, Szabo was strolling in the community after leaving a ride-sharing car. He apparently roamed over to the back of Jones’s vehicle and banged on the window and after that escaped.

Jones left his vehicle and chased after Szabo, eventually overtaking him and punching him in the face, according to district attorneys.