Jamie Spears Requests Britney Spears’ Former Co-Conservator To Return As Estate Manager

Britney Spears isn’t the only one who wishes to make modifications to her conservatorship!

Her daddy, Jamie Spears, sent a petition on Tuesday to the Superior Court of California to renew himself and lawyer Andrew Wallet as the co-conservators of the vocalist’s estate, after at first being selected in February 2008 following the vocalist’s public breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline.

