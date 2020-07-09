Jamie Murray and LTA to stage ‘Battle of the Brits Team Tennis’ | Tennis News





Jamie Murray and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) are partnering together to stage the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis, which will feature Britain’s most useful male and female tennis players.

The format will feature two teams selected by team captains to contest eight matches (singles, doubles and mixed) across two courts every single day.

Each team will soon be comprised of six women and six men, with the over all winning team crowned at the end of the week predicated on an increasing points system.

We will keep on to raise funds for charity all through the week of competition. Jamie Murray

Tournament director Jamie Murray, said: “It is hugely exciting to be bringing Battle of the Brits Team Tennis to the British fans at the end of July.

“Battle of the Brits Team Tennis will be showcasing the best of British tennis in a unique team competition. We will continue to raise funds for charity during the week of competition.”

We want to do all we could to support elite players during this period and keep tennis in the public eye over the summer. LTA chief Scott Lloyd

LTA chief Scott Lloyd, said: “Innovation is just a key part of the LTA’s five-year plan to grow tennis in this country and we are delighted to partner with Jamie on this exciting new team event, showcasing Britain’s most useful men’s and women’s players in a unique format.

“Over recent weeks, the LTA has been earnestly engaged with UK Sport and the government in developing instructions for behind-closed-doors events and we are pleased to be described as a partner and host of another tournament at the National Tennis Centre. We want to do all we can to support elite players in those times and keep tennis in the public eye over the summer.”

The full calendar of nowadays events at the NTC includes: July 2-5 LTA British Tour 7 days 1 July 9-12 LTA British Tour 7 days 2 July 14-18 Progress Tour Women’s Championships July 16-19 LTA British Tour week 3 July 23-26 LTA British Tour week 4 W/C 27 July Battle of the Brits Team Event

