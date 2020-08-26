Jamie Lynn Spears Secretly Named Trustee Of Britney’s Enormous Fortune!

The complex legal entanglements of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship are gradually emerging.

Recently, the #FreeBritney motion has actually actually gotten steam, accompanying the vocalist’s current filing to have her daddy Jamie Spears completely eliminated from his function as conservator. But that does not indicate she desires all of her household to butt out of her company. In reality, according to legal files gotten by The Blast, it appears like her sis Jamie Lynn may be handling a larger function!

The court files exposed Jamie Lynn was in fact named trustee of Brit’s “SJB Revocable Trust” back in 2018. The trust, which holds the pop star’s HUGE musical fortune and possessions, was established back in 2004 to safeguard her funds and attend to her kids Sean and Jayden Federline in case of her death. The trust consists of: