Jamie Lynn Spears Secretly Named Trustee Of Britney’s Enormous Fortune!

The complex legal entanglements of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship are gradually emerging.
Recently, the #FreeBritney motion has actually actually gotten steam, accompanying the vocalist’s current filing to have her daddy Jamie Spears completely eliminated from his function as conservator. But that does not indicate she desires all of her household to butt out of her company. In reality, according to legal files gotten by The Blast, it appears like her sis Jamie Lynn may be handling a larger function!
The court files exposed Jamie Lynn was in fact named trustee of Brit’s “SJB Revocable Trust” back in 2018. The trust, which holds the pop star’s HUGE musical fortune and possessions, was established back in 2004 to safeguard her funds and attend to her kids Sean and Jayden Federline in case of her death. The trust consists of:
“All of my right, title, and interest in all my residential or commercial property. … My furnishings and home furnishings, clothes, precious jewelry, cars and devices to cars, books, paintings, and other art work, and other concrete posts of individual, domestic home, or leisure usage or nature, together with any insurance coverage on such residential or commercial property. … My stocks and securities of every kind and character …