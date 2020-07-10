Jamie Lynn Spears hints at daughter, 12, playing her character in ‘Zoey 101’ reboot

“Maybe she could play Zoey when she was younger or something,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

Spears was 11 years old when she joined Nickelodeon for the “All That” comedy sketch show. Her daughter happens to be 12.

“It’s really strange to look at my now-12-year-old and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, I was on a show at this point.’ It’s bizarre, I’m like, I can’t imagine,” she said.

Spears continued: “But then I see all the things that she does that are so amazing. I’m like, I could’ve never stepped up in those ways. So it just really is cool to be able to put myself where she is and what I was doing at this time.”

The “Sweet Magnolias” actress shares her daughter Maddie with her ex-fiance, Casey Aldridge. She also shares daughter Ivy Joan with her husband, Jamie Watson.

Spears revealed that the producers of the Nickelodeon show haven’t determined a production schedule due to the novel coronavirus.

“But it’s just [hard during] quarantine and all this stuff. I think putting everyone’s health and safety first is what we are wanting to do today. And conversations that were started before this have sort of [taken] a slow pace, as anything else in the entire world,” she said.

Spears recently reunited with her former “Zoey 101” co-stars Paul Butcher, Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Erin Sanders and Kristin Herrera for an “All That” sketch.

The reunion was the group’s first on-air appearance since the show ended in 2008.

“This is, was, a very quick reunion. Kind of really just for us to get to see each other again and kind of just see if we saw that chemistry, if it was still there, and it was!” Spears said.