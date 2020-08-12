Jamie Lee Curtis post raising alarm over mail truck gets panned on social media

CELEBRITIES REACT TO KAMALA HARRIS BEING ANNOUNCED AS JOE BIDEN’S RUNNING MATE

“I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden,” Curtis tweeted.

While it is uncertain if she jokingly made the claim, the starlet stimulated a lot of mockery on Twitter.

“Stealing mail trucks in broad daylight! The nerve!” National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock exclaimed.

“Didn’t think election conspiracy twitter could get any dumber than the Russia hoax. yet here we are,” Daily Caller’s Logan Hall tweeted.

“I can’t stop laughing at this. KAMALA, FIND THAT TRUCK!” National Review senior author David Harsanyi quipped.

“I want to believe this is a joke and not that she’s this stupid,” author Ben McDonald stated.

President Trump has actually been outspoken in current weeks revealing his opposition towards mail- in ballot, firmly insisting issues of “voter fraud” and postponed election outcomes will happen in November.