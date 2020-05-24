Jamie Kennedy Explains How Stand-Up Comedy’s Changed Amid Pandemic



Jamie Kennedy claims joke-telling will not coincide for an excellent while– which ain’t a negative point for a really certain kind of comic … that may in fact prosper under the situations.

We spoke to Jamie concerning the state of stand-up throughout the pandemic, as well as asked what he as well as his contemporaries are doing to browse while still exercising their product before a target market.

It’s fascinating … he informs us directly … funny was NOT the initial point on his mind when the ‘rona began spreading out like insane below in the States, not surprisingly so.

Now that the dirt is, with any luck, beginning to resolve … he claims he’s rotated rather well, as have others. While some clubs are apparently attempting to open up once more with correct standards in position, Jamie’s not hurrying out to do a great deal of in-person jobs currently.

It's obtained absolutely nothing to do with dealing with hecklers, that offered him business in 2015 … resulting in an legendary onstage tirade Instead, Jamie's simply playing it risk-free when it come to the infection.



What he IS doing is a great deal of podcasts, as well as some amusing Zoom sessions as well. He claims it’s unusual times, as well as he’s attempting to accept it ideal he can.

When we asked if specific comics may do much better far from real-time target markets, he claims there’s no question concerning it.