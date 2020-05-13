Jamie Foxx, Shaq Surprise Utah 5-Year-Old Days After Viral Joyride



The 5-year-old boy, whose joyride went viral, will not need to dream about driving a Lambo … a celeb automotive dealer made his dream a actuality, with an help from Jamie Foxx and Shaq.

ICYMI … Adrian Zamarripa was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol final week after he was noticed driving 32 MPH down Interstate 15 within the household’s SUV. The trooper wished to know the place he was headed. Adrian — who barely made it three miles from house — informed the trooper he was headed to L.A. to purchase a Lamborghini … with the $three from his piggy financial institution.

The story unfold like wildfire, and one of many many who heard about it was celeb automotive dealer RD Whittington, who owns the posh model, Wires Only. We’re informed RD flew Adrian and his household out to L.A. simply days after the notorious visitors cease, and hooked him up BIG TIME.

We’re informed RD took the fam out to Malibu the place they visited a luxurious automotive dealership. The better part … Adrian obtained within the driver’s seat of a Ferrari, a Hummer and different fancy rides. His face lit up when he obtained to rev the Ferrari’s engine … however nothing like when he noticed Shaq and Lil Pump present up by way of FaceTime.

And, it did not finish there … Adrian obtained within the passenger’s seat and RD obtained behind the wheel as they cruised down PCH. And, once more, it did not finish there. RD and Adrian ultimately pulled into Jamie’s crib within the hills. They cracked a couple of jokes … however it wasn’t all enjoyable video games.

As you may need figured … Adrian obtained in loads of bother after his joyride. His mom reportedly mentioned he is being punished, and fortuitously for the mother and father, the Weber County District Attorney mentioned they are going to NOT face costs as a result of there was no proof of neglect.