Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, more protest police brutality

Several celebs spent their weekends on the streets, protesting police brutality following the loss of life of yet one more unarmed black man, George Floyd, whereas within the custody of regulation enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

They walked alongside protestors taking to the streets within the Minnesota metropolis, as effectively Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C. and cities throughout the nation.

Jamie Foxx

The Oscar winner kicked off the weekend on May 29 by talking at a Minneapolis protest. “We’re not afraid to stand. We’re not afraid of the moment,” Foxx stated.

By Monday, after a weekend by which peaceable protests in some locations devolved into violence, he was a part of a “kneel-in” protest in San Francisco, by which members dropped to their knee in honor of Floyd whereas chanting, as Floyd did, “I can’t breathe.” He instructed different celebs to take motion as effectively: “My Hollywood friends, you gotta get out here. You can’t sit back, you can’t tweet, you can’t text,” he stated, per Los Angeles Times reporter Johana Bhuiyan.

Nick Cannon

Cannon marched in Minneapolis carrying a hoodie that stated, “Please I Can’t Breathe” and carrying a “Justice for Floyd” poster.

Tessa Thompson

The Westworld actress shared video from Los Angeles protests the place the gang chanted, “This is our America!”

J. Cole

News crews in Fayetteville, Ark., spotted the musician protesting May 30 with a gaggle in his hometown.

Kendrick Sampson

The Insecure actor stated he was struck seven instances by rubber bullets and his good friend was with a baton whereas demonstrating in Los Angeles.

Kehlani

Singer Kehlani was a part of the protests in L.A., and he or she captured snapshots of a few of the chaos that adopted. “Respect existence or expect resistance,” she wrote.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

In Miami, the 2 had been photographed carrying masks and carrying indicators by a Miami Herald reporter.

Lil Yachty

“I am no different from the next man,” he stated right into a megaphone at one of many many protests throughout the nation. “Every voice matters and must be heard.”

Tinashe

Another West Coaster, Tinashe, even carried her signal on the freeway throughout a non-violent protest in downtown L.A. “We were there to protest police brutality and black lives, period,” she stated.

Ariana Grande

Grande was disenchanted concerning the information protection of the day, which tended to concentrate on the looting that went on in some cities. “Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage,” she pleaded May 31. “All throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please.”

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper (aka Colson Baker) additionally went out to L.A. protests. He carried an indication that learn, “Silence is betrayal.”

Halsey

Halsey, whose actual title is Ashley Frangipane, stated police officers used fuel and rubber bullets on her group.

John Cuscak

Police got here on the Say Anything star with batons throughout a May 30 protest, he stated in a shaky video.

Timotheé Chalamet

The actor was in Santa Monica, Calif., with a sign remembering Floyd and others who died in police violence.

Ellen Page

The Juno star was a part of the gang at a Brooklyn protest on the Barclays Center.

Cole Sprouse

The Riverdale star stated he was arrested May 31 throughout a peaceable protest in Santa Monica, Calif. however he famous that the main focus shouldn’t be on him. “It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” he stated.

