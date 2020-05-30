Jamie Foxx Joins Protests In Minneapolis In Honor Of George Floyd: ‘We’re Not Afraid To Stand’

Jamie Foxx is utilizing his affect for good!

The 52-year-old joined neighborhood leaders and activists for an impassioned social justice rally on Friday at Minneapolis City Hall in honor of George Floyd.

Alongside retired NBA participant Stephen Jackson , who grew up with Floyd in Texas, Foxx shared with the press:

“This is the toughest time when things like this happen. All I wanted to do is let you know we not afraid to stand. We are not afraid of the moment. I think what you saw on television, to watch this man plead for his mother. As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews who just came from the grocery store where there was a little thing and I had to say you have to stop that.”

Making the comparability between Floyd, who was arrested after police obtained studies of forgery, and Dylann Roof, who was arrested with out incident after he fatally shot 9 members of a traditionally black church in 2015, he continued:

"All we're trying to do is ask questions of why." Asking why conditions with cops steadily escalate "to something like we have today," Jamie explained: "Even the things that we've taught them don't seem to work. What it does is, it overcomplicates everything as a Black man trying to tell his son or his daughter how to function in life."

Speaking about his friendship with Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin‘s mom, who’s at present working for Miami-Dade County commissioner in Florida, he added:

“If you guys get a chance, please find a circle of mothers. There’s 100, 200 cases like this that don’t get the visibility, don’t get the cameras and they’re strong women. Sybrina right now…is running for Commissioner to try and do something different. This is the toughest time, with things like this happening.”

“To all of our friends who aren’t black, just try to put yourself in our position.” He concluded: “I’m not a celebrity. I’m from Terrell, Texas. These are my brothers. This means everything because at the end of the day, when we see you guys out there on the frontline, we want to let you know that you’ve got support. God bless George and his family.”

"To all of our friends who aren't black, just try to put yourself in our position." He concluded: "I'm not a celebrity. I'm from Terrell, Texas. These are my brothers. This means everything because at the end of the day, when we see you guys out there on the frontline, we want to let you know that you've got support. God bless George and his family." Thank you, Jamie!!

