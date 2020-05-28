Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Over ‘SNL’ Blackface Incident

Jamie Foxx desires everybody to go away Jimmy Fallon alone for sporting blackface 20 years in the past, and says his buddy has NO purpose to apologize.

Jamie got here to the ‘Tonight Show’ host’s protection with a collection of feedback on Jimmy’s IG submit the place he did truly say he was sorry for his ‘SNL’ impression of Chris Rock.

Jamie stated Jimmy “ain’t got to apologize for s**t” and referred to as him an excellent comic who did an unbelievable impersonation.

But, what’s fascinating is … Jamie says what Jimmy did is NOT blackface. As we reported … Jimmy did a mea culpa Tuesday after the clip from the yr 2000 resurfaced on social media with the hashtag, #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

Jimmy stated, “I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.” He added, “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”