Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon over ‘SNL’ blackface controversy: ‘This one is a stretch’

Fallon responded to the controversy after a sketch from 2000 wherein he appeared in blackface to carry out an impression of Chris Rock resurfaced on Twitter. Things obtained so unhealthy that the hashtag “#JimmyFallonIsOverParty” was briefly trending on the social media platform.

Foxx, nevertheless, disagreed with the host’s determination to apologize for the sketch. He responded within the feedback of an E! News Instagram post on the matter to defend Fallon and comedians at massive for pushing racial boundaries.

“He was doing an impression of chris rock. It wasn’t black face. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch,” he wrote. “On a show called in living color we played every race Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

The star was referencing the 1990 sketch present, “In Living Color,” which ran for 5 seasons and infrequently contained controversial sketches about race.

Fallon, in the meantime, appeared to welcome the detrimental consideration as a studying alternative. In his response Tuesday, the late-night host appeared to thank the general public for holding him accountable for his previous actions.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon tweeted. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Fallon is not the one comic to land in sizzling water over the previous use of blackface.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface a number of occasions whereas impersonating former NBA participant Karl Malone and daytime discuss present host Oprah Winfrey throughout his tenure on “The Man Show.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman additionally wore blackface in a 2007 satirical episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program,” the place her character accepted the problem of “being black” for a day whereas unwittingly offending others for carrying blackface.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.