Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid SNL Blackface Backlash

A fellow celebrity has come to Jimmy Fallon‘s defense.

This week, the Tonight Show sponsor came under fire online after footage of a 2000 Saturday Night Live skit featuring him in blackface wile impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced.

The backlash was swift as a few called for the late night host to be “canceled” as Number JimmyFallonIsOverParty trended on Twitter while others insisted a public apology and acknowledgement of his activities. While the sketch question lacked disagreement over if it was reasonable to criticize Fallon compared to other celebrities who’d acted similarly in previous jobs, he finally dealt with the situation openly on Tuesday.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon tweeted. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

However, not everybody agreed Fallon was at the incorrect, including one quite famous name.



“He was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn’t black face,” Jamie Foxx stated in a remark on E! News’ Instagram article regarding the situation. “We comedian I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch.”

The Oscar winner lasted, “On a show called in living color we played every race.”

“Let this one go,” he reasoned. “We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

Many more remarks followed in arrangement. As one praised, “Well said sir!!”

