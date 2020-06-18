Jamie Foxx Bulks Up to Play Mike Tyson, Reveals ‘Iron Mike’ Physique!!



Play video content

Breaking News @markbirnbaum / Instagram

Jamie Foxx has become Mike Tyson — he is got the voice down … and now he is showing off his yoked out body!!

Foxx is starring within an upcoming biopic about the boxing legend — he’ll play both young Mike and older Mike. He’s been working on the project for a long time.

But, the production seems to be picking right up steam — and within a recent bout of “Catching Up with Mike Birnbaum,” Jamie revealed how he’s transforming his human body to look just like Tyson.

So, how’s he carrying it out?

Foxx says he’s got a daily work out regimen of 60 pull ups, 60 dips, 100 push ups … “It’s changing the body. Top half.”

As for lower torso? There’s another plan for that.

“I ain’t got no legs, I ain’t got no calf muscles so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that.”

Foxx says he’ll be 216 pounds when shooting begins (he starts as young Mike) — and to play Old Mike, he’ll “balloon to 225, 230 which will look like 250 on screen.”