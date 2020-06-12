James Woods Tweets Out Honor Roll For Police Officers Who Died In 2020

Conservative actor James Woods has started a campaign on Twitter listing all police officers who died in the type of duty in 2020.

Woods Tweets Honour Roll Of Officers

James Woods started tweeting out the names of police officers who died in the type of duty in 2020 earlier in the day this week.

“Some will be from deaths seemingly unrelated,” he wrote, but clarified that “a cancer death, however, may have resulted from assisting during the World Trade Center rescue and aftermath, for example.”

Starting today I’ll be listing police officers who died in the type of duty in 2020. Some will be from deaths seemingly unrelated. A cancer death, however, might have resulted from assisting through the World Trade Center rescue and aftermath, for example. https://t.co/iC7Nk75fGG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 7, 2020

Woods eventually tweeted out 101 dedications over 2 days to officers and some K9 officers who also died in the line of duty. The number one cause of death this year was COVID-19, with 47 of the officers dying as a result of complications brought on by the disease, with the next biggest killer of gunfire at 23, then automobile collisions claiming still another 12 lives.

However, Twitter didn’t seem to that way Woods had dedicated his time to memorializing police officers, as his account was temporarily locked.

“Twitter offered no explanation for locking my account,” Woods tweeted.

“I had started posting the names of all police officers who have died in the line of duty this year,” that he continued, adding that he was “nowhere near going through the 97 names (as of this date), but I’m guessing it irked one of the lefties in charge.”

This happened to another conservative verified user I know. They locked her account, then immediately unlocked it. I’m guessing other free thinkers have had exactly the same experience. Probably practicing for the upcoming purge of conservative speech during the election cycle. pic.twitter.com/VBs5mHjYpx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

Twitter offered no explanation for locking my account. I had started posting the names of all cops who have died in the line of duty this year. I was nowhere near going right on through the 97 names (as of this date), but I’m guessing it irked among the lefties in control. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

Truly The National Treasure!

James Woods provides stood fervently in favor of the authorities and the law enforcement officials against the chaotic mobs which may have taken to the particular streets in the country recently. Recent actions have begun to “defund the police” – Woods’s answer was for anyone people to basically “opt out” associated with law enforcement security.

Why don’t you people who want to “defund the police” simply “opt out” from law enforcement protection? You could just about all send notarized letters in your local sections that you no more wish to get involved. Police expenses would be much less. Taxpayers might save money. Win/win for everybody! #Fool https://t.co/e3iXqHFs0I — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 4, 2020

I don’t think I’ve seen some other celebrity genuinely stand up from the outrage mafia (and in this instance, literal mob), anything such as James Woods has. If anyone’s following on the list regarding “national treasure” standing, I think he’d be a really good beneficiary.