James Woods Slams Syracuse University Paper For Firing Conservative Writer Adrianna San Marco

LifeZette writer Adrianna San Marco has changed into a veritable media celebrity during the last week because an editor at Syracuse University’s The Daily Orange newspaper decided to fire her because she dared to have a conservative opinion copied by data.

Since then, actor and conservative activist James Woods has had up her cause and San Marco has received national coverage on Fox News, in the Washington Times, and on Daily Wire. To top that off, on Thursday Woods tweeted perhaps not once, but twice, on San Marco and her steadfast refusal to surrender to left-wing orthodoxy.

Free speech protections weren’t conceived by the Founding Fathers to protect individuals with whom we agree. This young journalist is clearly not just a frivolous person. A university should have used this editorial as an chance for a vibrant, open discussion. https://t.co/D5RbqXEpn5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 18, 2020

The ⁦@WSJ⁩ had virtually the exact same editorial this month, copied by the exact same facts. Why don’t the people at that esteemed newspaper hire this bright young woman? She’s certainly wasting her time at Syracuse, which is obviously a leftist sink hole. https://t.co/D5RbqXEpn5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 18, 2020

The story of how San Marco went from relatively as yet not known writer to young conservative paladin can be an interesting one and centers around a heretofore generally obscure South Florida high school.

About a couple of weeks ago, San Marco was suggested by Facebook as a Friend for this writer. Seeing she was conservative, that we were from the exact same hometown (the Hollywood, FL area), and that we visited the same senior school (McArthur High, forty years apart), I decided she’d be an appealing contact. So I friended her. She accepted.

Seeing that she was a writer, and a great one, I set up an introduction with this editor-in-chief at LifeZette. He agreed she would create a valuable addition to our writing staff and we were all off to the races.

Then, on June 5 San Marco wrote the data-driven article for LifeZette that got her fired by The Daily Orange, even although piece had not been even written for Syracuse University’s newspaper. After the piece ran, San Marco dealt with crude insults and threats of violence on social media.

The editor who fired her, Casey Darnell, needless to say called her a “racist” because it seems that is the only arrow left in the quiver of wannabe totalitarians when they desire to crack down on free speech. Seeing an opportunity for a story on liberal bias in the student press, we ran a story on her experience. It did decently and we thought nothing more of it. We then ran a follow up story. Then the one thing blew up.

The Washington Times first got ahold of it, undoubtedly by monitoring LifeZette coverage since we were the only media outlet when this occurs to cover the story. Following that The Daily Wire got into the act, followed closely by Fox News—then James Woods ran with it on Twitter.

Says San Marco:

“The response I’ve received since The Daily Orange terminated me has been overwhelming. There has been an amazing amount of support from folks who are as angry as I am at the specific situation. I can’t believe that you will find so many people who support me, I’m so grateful… Since the story came out on Fox News I have been given the opportunity to keep speaking out about the injustices conservative students face. Just today I spoke with Dave Allen on the Syracuse News radio station in regards to the overall upshot of my firing and time for campus. Other shows and podcasts have asked me to come on as well, which I am looking towards. There are so many people ready and attempting to give conservative students a voice, it’s incredibly reassuring. I also want to take effect to help other folks facing backlash by the media and their peers. No one deserves to endure something like this alone.”

Organizations are calling San Marco to praise her and enlist her support.

@adriannasanmarc is a hero. Very such as this case of just one of our authors- https://t.co/Zy1FYCdZlq – hopefully she can join this movement. — Law Officer (@LawOfficer) June 19, 2020

None of this could have happened if Mr. Darnell had seen his paper as a car for the free expression of some ideas, as ought to be the mission of a student publication. Instead, that he seems to notice it as merely a way to enhance extremist views that toe a hardcore leftist ideological line. No opposition will undoubtedly be tolerated by Mr. Darnell, as that he goosesteps his way in to an editorial straitjacket.

But that he did not depend on the courage and talent of Adrianna San Marco, who refused to be browbeaten in to submission and turned a firing in to instant celebrity. Given this result, perhaps Mr. Darnell will think better of his actions the next time. But we doubt it.

This piece was compiled by David Kamieron June 19, 2020.

