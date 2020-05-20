James Woods Shares Powerful Message To Democrats From Black Conservative Rob Smith

Actor as well as forthright Trump advocate James Woods simply shared a solid message from black conservative as well as “Blexit” leader Rob Smith.

“Blexit” implies encouraging black Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

BLEXIT Fort Lauderdale Rob Smith, Turning Point U.S.A. participant, offered 5 years UNITED STATE Army, Infantryman, released to Kuwait as well as Iraq, Army Commendation Medal as well as Combat Infantry Badge #BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/1psy9ZMXqK — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 10, 2020

Rob Smith: ‘The left wants to tell you that criticizing black elected officials is racist. That is an absolute scam’

In a video clip produced in 2019 following President Trump’s unfavorable remarks at the time regarding Baltimore’s management, Smith targets the Democratic management of Baltimore as well as slams black chosen authorities for stating that slamming the existing bad state of the city is in some way racist.

“You can’t keep telling the people that it is racist to criticize the people whose policies created all of this,” Smith claimed. “This is Baltimore. Baltimore is over 60% black. Baltimore’s mayor is black. Baltimore’s last mayor is black. The mayor before that was black. The elected officials were black.”

“Baltimore has a poverty rate of over two times the state average of Maryland,” Smith proceeded. “Baltimore has trash in the streets. Baltimore has dilapidated homes. Baltimore has African American citizens who don’t feel safe.”

Smith included, “The left wants to tell you that criticizing black elected officials is racist. That is an absolute scam.”

James Woods Takes Notice

Woods shared the video clip as well as composed, “This is a powerful indictment of the failures of the Democratic Party in a once proud city. The failed leaders responsible for this debacle will say otherwise, but it isn’t about anything else but that.”

This is a powerful charge of the failings of the Democratic Party in a when happy city. The fell short leaders in charge of this ordeal will certainly state or else, yet it isn’t regarding anything else yet that. pic.twitter.com/buUDj4EvGI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2020

Smith, an Army expert that is additionally gay, has actually claimed in the past that appearing as a black conservative was more challenging than appearing as a gay guy.

Smith Defended President Trump

Smith safeguarded President Trump from costs of bigotry in an op-ed at Fox News.

“I believe Trump was trying to draw attention – and certainly succeeded in doing so – to unacceptable conditions in Baltimore and saying that Cummings and other Democratic elected officials have not done enough to improve those conditions,” Smith composed.

“It’s a fact that Baltimore has more than its fair share of problems,” he proceeded. “The citizens of Baltimore are, without question, not responsible for these unfortunate conditions. It’s not racist to say the officials they elected are responsible for not doing more to make the city a better place to live.”

Rob Smith: Trump is providing for African-Americans Dems require to collaborate with him to profit Baltimorehttps://t.co/80vxsrIeD2 — Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) July 31, 2019

Rob Smith is a clever young conservative with a brilliant future. James Woods was appropriate to take notification.

Democrats possibly needs to also.