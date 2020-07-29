James Woods Goes After Jerry Nadler For ‘Antifa Is A Myth’ Comments

Conservative star James Woods pursued Rep Jerry Nadler in a series of tweets for declaring that antifa rioters are a “myth.”

Nadler: Antifa Is A “Myth”

On Sunday, Jerry Nadler informed a member of journalism that the present violent antifa riots happening throughout the nation, in cities like Portland, Chicago, and Seattle, are an overall “myth that’s being spread only in Washington D.C.”

This is, naturally, contrary to the mountains of video and photographic proof that exists, however that does not appear to trouble Mr Nadler at all.

I encountered Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting inPortland . His action? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Nadler was then knocked by several individuals, consisting of Senator Tom Cotton.

“Nadler denying antifa is in Portland is kind of like ‘Baghdad Bob’ denying there were American tanks in Baghdad back in the day,” Cotton stated.

“I mean, you can just look at the videos posted in recent weeks. People are carrying the flag of antifa and wearing t-shirts and spray painting it on buildings,” he included.

Woods Takes Nadler Down!

Conservative star James Woods likewise didn’t take too kindly to Nadler’s remarks.

“Stick his chubby ass in the middle of the mob, they’d literally trample him to death,” Woods tweeted. “Honestly this numbskull would lie about the color of the sky.”

Stick his chubby ass in the middle of the mob, they ‘d actually stomp him to death. Honestly this numbskull would lie about the color of the sky. https://t.co/JU8vYVtQav — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2020

Woods then continued to mercilessly mock Nadler for rejecting antifa violence in a series of tweets. Woods published pictures from the riots revealing individuals dressed up as antifa dedicating violent acts, something that plainly Nadler missed out on prior to making his declaration on Sunday.

These Statements Only Deserve Mockery

Mockery is precisely what’s required when handling outrageous declarations like the one that Nadler made. They should not be approached with any severe dispute, due to the fact that of simply how ridiculous they are. The concrete proof that Woods published, and investigative reporters like Andy Ngo frequently distributes, show him completely incorrect.

Rioters have actually begun several fires in downtownPortland They are shooting mortars at the court house also. Federal officers have actually offered a minimum of 6 audio cautions to stop the criminal violent habits. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XMn69sB0qH — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2020

The concern is, why precisely is Nadler rejecting this proof?