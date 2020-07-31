James Woods Applauds Andy Ngo For Risking It All To Cover Antifa Domestic Terrorism In Portland

Conservative star James Woods applauded Andy Ngo, the independent reporter, for “shining a light on domestic terrorism” by antifa in Portland.

Ngo Praised By Woods For Serious Journalism

Woods has actually been tweeting just recently about the current antifa riots in Portland, and throughout the nation. Recently, he sent 2 pictures of Hong Kong protestors, and the rioters in Portland, captioning it just “ironic,” revealing the clear distinction in between the 2.

Woods then praised Andy Ngo in a tweet on Thursday, sharing links to his Patreon, PayPal, and other links for individuals to contribute towards his work.

“In an age where most American ‘journalism’ is the scientific equivalent of alchemy, this man is risking his life to shine a light on domestic terrorism,” Woods tweeted.

“He’s hated by Democrats and their paramilitary wing, antifa,” Woods continued. “He is literally a combat journalist.”

On The Ground Tackling Antifa Domestic Terrorism

Ngo has actually been on the ground in Portland, covering the riots by antifa, and recording them for the world to see. This has actually consisted of antifa threatening cops with decapitcated heads of pigs, utilizing effective dynamites versus police, and trashing the city.

For this, he has actually undergone risks, and targeting from antifa, consisting of appearing to his household’s house, and blinding him with lasers.

How Can People Think Antifa Is A Myth?!

Yet regardless of all of this, there are still some individuals who believe that antifa is a “myth,” most significantly Representative Jerry Nadler, who rejected their presence when faced with it.

Woods knocked Nadler for this in a variety of tweets.

“Stick his chubby ass in the middle of the mob, they’d literally trample him to death,” Woods stated. “Honestly this numbskull would lie about the color of the sky.”

He then consisted of more photos of antifa violence, a few of them formerly tweeted by Ngo.

I believe individuals like Nadler require to listen to Ngo and Woods, and see what is in fact going on in the nation today!



