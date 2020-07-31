James Woods Applauds Andy Ngo For Risking It All To Cover Antifa Domestic Terrorism In Portland

Conservative star James Woods applauded Andy Ngo, the independent reporter, for “shining a light on domestic terrorism” by antifa in Portland.

Ngo Praised By Woods For Serious Journalism

Woods has actually been tweeting just recently about the current antifa riots in Portland, and throughout the nation. Recently, he sent 2 pictures of Hong Kong protestors, and the rioters in Portland, captioning it just “ironic,” revealing the clear distinction in between the 2.

Woods then praised Andy Ngo in a tweet on Thursday, sharing links to his Patreon, PayPal, and other links for individuals to contribute towards his work.

“In an age where most American ‘journalism’ is the scientific equivalent of alchemy, this man is risking his life to shine a light on domestic terrorism,” Woods tweeted.

“He’s hated by Democrats and their paramilitary wing, antifa,” Woods continued. “He is literally a combat journalist.”

On The Ground Tackling Antifa Domestic Terrorism

Ngo has actually been on the ground in Portland, covering the riots by antifa, and recording them for the world to see. This has actually consisted of antifa threatening cops with decapitcated heads of pigs, utilizing effective dynamites versus police, and trashing the city.

Antifa protesters discarded a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtownPortland They put a police officer’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

Last night was not the very first time a severed pig’s head was utilized as a danger to police inPortland In the early weeks of the riots, a scorched pig’s head was left at the base of the now-gone elk statue. This was long prior to federal representatives appeared outside the court house. pic.twitter.com/uzgeOjo46X — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

Rioters have actually damaged the parks in downtownPortland The turf has actually relied on dirt mounds and the statues in the location have actually been gotten rid of following lots of efforts to damage them. There is garbage all over. pic.twitter.com/86rQBofibo — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Nearly every night for weeks, #antifa & & other far-left rioters in Portland have actually utilized effective explosive fireworks as weapons versus police, & & to begin fires. This has actually led to both regional & & federal officers suffering concussions & & burns. https://t.co/tUbFhDtGhO pic.twitter.com/zkj5mMkOce — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

For this, he has actually undergone risks, and targeting from antifa, consisting of appearing to his household’s house, and blinding him with lasers.

As Zielinski understands, antifa have actually attempted to eliminate me & & have actually appeared to my household’s house. Yet, she mentioned precisely where I might be discovered to a mob of hundreds. Immediately antifa attempted to blind me w/lasers. It hurt & & I still have light level of sensitivity now. They then faced me. pic.twitter.com/uMPM3w8cd9 — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2020

How Can People Think Antifa Is A Myth?!

Yet regardless of all of this, there are still some individuals who believe that antifa is a “myth,” most significantly Representative Jerry Nadler, who rejected their presence when faced with it.

I encountered Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting inPortland . His action? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Woods knocked Nadler for this in a variety of tweets.

“Stick his chubby ass in the middle of the mob, they’d literally trample him to death,” Woods stated. “Honestly this numbskull would lie about the color of the sky.”

He then consisted of more photos of antifa violence, a few of them formerly tweeted by Ngo.

I believe individuals like Nadler require to listen to Ngo and Woods, and see what is in fact going on in the nation today!