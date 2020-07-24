James Wood Points Out Stark Difference Between Protestors in Hong Kong and Portland

Conservative star James Woods simply mentioned that while protestors in Hong Kong fly the Stars and Stripes, protestors in Portland fly the flag of communism.

A Stark Comparison

In a tweet just captioned, “ironic,” James Woods showed 2 really contrasting pictures. One of the protestors in Hong Kong defending liberty, and flying the Stars and Stripes as a sign of liberty, while the other revealed protestors in Portland, who rather picked the flag of Soviet Russia, the ruthless, communist dictatorship.

It significantly shows simply how various these groups are, while both nominally being “protestors,” as mentioned by much of the commenters under Woods’s tweet.

“Those living in [Hong Kong] understand what will occur under CCP guideline,” one user stated. “The spoiled brats in Portland have no idea what they’re wishing for.”

One tweeter from Hong Kong responded by stating that this is the reason that they are resisting for their liberty.

“We know how corrupted the CCP are,” they composed. “My grandparents fled from China to Hong Kong about 70 years ago. 1/3 of Hong Konger’s ancestors had a similar situation. We cherish democracy very much. I hope American do.”

Hong Kongers Are Fighting For Freedom, Portland Residents Are Fighting For Communism

I do not believe I have actually seen such a best summation of why, in spite of the truth that both the United States and Hong Kong have actually seen demonstration motions just recently, they are in truth so various. Hong Kong is being squashed under a harsh, communist dictatorship today, however have actually still preserved a primarily serene environment, just resisting versus cops when they have actually needed to. And not to point out, those cops do not in fact appreciate not injuring them!

While in Portland, and other parts of the nation, widespread leftists loot, rob and burn, in order to execute the precise very same kind of communist dictatorship that the Hong Kongers are combating versus today. It’s no coincidence that the leaders of Black Lives Matter are confessed Marxists, and that they have actually a founded guilty terrorist on their fundraising board.