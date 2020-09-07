James Rodriguez: Will Colombia’s 2014 World Cup star return to his best form at Everton? | Football News





Will James Rodriguez star in the Premier League with Everton?

It is now over six years since James Rodriguez chested the ball up for himself and crashed a stunning volley in off the underside of the bar against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup. Since then the great Colombian hope has struggled to consistently meet the high expectations placed upon him.

With that volley winning the Puskas award for best goal of the year in world football and five other strikes earning him the World Cup’s Golden Boot, James was primed to become a global star. His first season at Real Madrid suggested the Spanish team had got their hands on a player who would shine for years to come.

But despite 13 goals and 13 assists in Spain’s top flight in 2014/15, a place in La Liga’s team of the year, and being named the competition’s best midfielder, James became a peripheral figure the following season under new head coach Zinedine Zidane. Real had fallen short in La Liga and the Champions League and the Frenchman overhauled the side to turn them into…