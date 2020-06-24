James Rodriguez: Real Madrid forward criticises ‘lies’ and addresses future | Football News





James Rodriguez has endured a frustrating first season back at Real Madrid after his two-year loan at Bayern expired

James Rodriguez has hit out at accusations he could be unprofessional and addressed speculation about his future at Real Madrid.

In an interview with TV programme Gol Caracol, the Colombian international insists criticism of him is fuelled by lies and claims his relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is perfectly fine.

Rodriguez also dropped subtle transfer hints by insisting his next move will be to a team that may allow him to show his abilities.

He said: “It’s always uncomfortable to hear the many lies that are said about somebody, what’s crucial is the opinion of my loved ones and those that know me.

“Anyway, it’s a thing that doesn’t affect me because I know what’s true and I work hard every single day to be where I will be. Those who surround me are always happy with what I have to offer.

“A lot of things have been said about me and the majority of them are lies. What most annoys me is that my professionalism has been place in doubt, and I can’t accept that.

“I am very professional, that’s why I acquired where I will be now.

Rodriguez could stay and fight for his place at Real

“It’s reassuring that the people that are by my side and worked with me know what I’m talking about. I take care of myself like nobody else. I train a lot in my day to day. I always want to improve.”

The 28-year-old has found himself something of a peripheral figure at the Bernabeu since returning from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich last year, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

But Rodriguez could stay at Real beyond the summer, adding perceived differences with Zidane are pure speculation.

“There never was any difficulty [with Zidane],” Rodriguez said. “Every manager has a different taste. We have an ordinary working relationship.

“In the future you never know what’s going to happen, but if they let me choose, I would pick a club where I could show my abilities and my conditions.”

The attacking midfielder, whose starring role at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia sealed a go on to Real from Monaco, did however express frustration at being relegated to mere cameo appearances.

Zinedine Zidane has used Rodriguez sparingly but the latter has insisted he has no problems with the Real coach

He also added that any footballer who feels his efforts in training aren’t being rewarded would also find it difficult and feel underused.

“In this moment in time I am not in a protagonist role,” he said. “I am training and working for when I will need to, I will take action well.

“I am also taking into consideration the future, and that I’ll have to perform at my maximum level wherever I will be. I will be happy with what I’m doing, my work and my talent cannot stop me from dreaming.

“I’ll be honest: I want to play, I am competitive.

“At Madrid you can find players of incredible quality and I am aware that with my talent and some consistency I really could help the team in so many ways.

“But I am aware that Zidane has his basis. He won essential things with players that he trusts.

“It’s also complicated when your manager doesn’t give you minutes consistently, it gets tough.”