James Rodriguez: Everton could agree deal with Real Madrid player by Wednesday | Football News





James Rodrguez is expected to have a medical at Everton later this week

James Rodriguez could agree a deal to join Everton from Real Madrid by Wednesday.

An agreement between the two clubs over the transfer of James could be less than 48 hours away, with the forward expected to undergo a medical later this week.

The 29-year old, who earns around £200,000 a week at the Bernabeu, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

The deal would see the Colombian international join forces with Carlo Ancelotti for a third time, having played under him at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

More to follow…