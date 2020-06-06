T.L. Hanna legend James “Radio” Kennedy obtained an honorary diploma at the T.L. Hanna graduation right now held on the Jim Fraser soccer subject.”Very somber moment. Very special, that Radio graduated as a lifelong junior here at T.L. Hanna,” stated Associate Principal Paul Garrett. “Finally getting the opportunity to graduate, and for this class of students to have the opportunity to participate in that, that’s a lifelong memory.”Radio first appeared alongside the sidelines of the T.L. Hanna soccer subject within the 1970s. He fashioned a lifelong bond with coach Harold Jones and the highschool, and have become a Yellow Jackets Icon. “He never would take pictures with the senior classes because he knew he’d have to graduate and couldn’t come back,” stated Jones. “Well, today marks it, he is finally a T.L. Hanna high graduate, and we all just honor that.”In the entrance row of the ceremony, an empty chair with a white rose and the title “James Robert Kennedy” sat dealing with the stage. After an introduction, the primary title to be known as to obtain a diploma was Radio. To a standing ovation, Radio’s niece Jacqueline Kennedy, walked throughout the stage and accepted the diploma on Radio’s behalf. “I find it a humbling experience to be able to accept Radio’s diploma on his behalf,” stated Kennedy. “It would have been a wonderful experience had he still been here to receive his diploma, but as his niece I feel very proud to receive his diploma and to represent T.L. Hanna.””He’ll always be here,” stated coach Jones. “When you come to the football games, you know you’ll think of Radio. When the Christmas parade comes around you’ll think of Radio. It’s just, Radio is a part of T.L. Hanna, and we’ll never forget him.””He is Mr. T.L. Hanna,” Jones added. (((view full video story above))

T.L. Hanna legend James “Radio” Kennedy obtained an honorary diploma at the T.L. Hanna graduation right now held on the Jim Fraser soccer subject. “Very somber moment. Very special, that Radio graduated as a lifelong junior here at T.L. Hanna,” stated Associate Principal Paul Garrett. “Finally getting the opportunity to graduate, and for this class of students to have the opportunity to participate in that, that’s a lifelong memory.” Radio first appeared alongside the sidelines of the T.L. Hanna soccer subject within the 1970s. He fashioned a lifelong bond with coach Harold Jones and the highschool, and have become a Yellow Jackets Icon. “He never would take pictures with the senior classes because he knew he’d have to graduate and couldn’t come back,” stated Jones. “Well, today marks it, he is finally a T.L. Hanna high graduate, and we all just honor that.” In the entrance row of the ceremony, an empty chair with a white rose and the title “James Robert Kennedy” sat dealing with the stage. After an introduction, the primary title to be known as to obtain a diploma was Radio. To a standing ovation, Radio’s niece Jacqueline Kennedy, walked throughout the stage and accepted the diploma on Radio’s behalf. “I find it a humbling experience to be able to accept Radio’s diploma on his behalf,” stated Kennedy. “It would have been a wonderful experience had he still been here to receive his diploma, but as his niece I feel very proud to receive his diploma and to represent T.L. Hanna.” “He’ll always be here,” stated coach Jones. “When you come to the football games, you know you’ll think of Radio. When the Christmas parade comes around you’ll think of Radio. It’s just, Radio is a part of T.L. Hanna, and we’ll never forget him.” “He is Mr. T.L. Hanna,” Jones added.

