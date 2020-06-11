James McCarthy interview: Injury nightmare at Everton and new lease of life at Crystal Palace | Football News





James McCarthy joined Crystal Palace from Everton last summer

James McCarthy was finally beginning to seem like his old self ahead of the coronavirus pandemic caused football’s postponement in March.

For initially since 2015, he had started 10 consecutive Premier League games, his snarling performances in Crystal Palace’s midfield helping them win their last three in a row without conceding an objective.

“I felt fit and I felt sharp,” he tells Sky Sports via video call. “It was as if I was getting back to where I was.” Where that he was, that’s, before the cruel run of injuries which stalled his career and threatened to derail it entirely.

It extends back to his second season at Everton, who that he joined from Wigan for £13m in 2013. In his first year there, he played a crucial role in securing the club’s highest-ever Premier League points total. Roberto Martinez, the Everton manager, declared he previously doubled his value in 12 months. There were rumours of interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and the others.

McCarthy spent six seasons at Everton after a four-year spell at Wigan

That, though, was as effective as it got for him at Everton. McCarthy would stay there for still another five years, but reoccurring hamstring issues hampered his progress, costing him his place in the Everton team and even causing disputes between his club and the Republic of Ireland national side.

McCarthy was limited by a handful of starts between 2016 and 2017 as Ronald Koeman came and went. Then, just as that he appeared to be working his long ago into the side under Sam Allardyce in January 2018, he broke his leg in a freak collision with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.

It was a devastating blow for a new player already desperate to make up for lost time and he concedes that it hit him hard. “That took me back to square one,” he says. “It was tough mentally, to be honest, just trying to get my head around how long it was going to be.”

McCarthy recalls switching off from football for the initial six weeks – “until I was able to start walking again,” he says – but his family pulled him through those dark, bed-ridden days and he is also indebted to his Everton and Republic of Ireland team-mate Seamus Coleman, who had suffered the same injury around annually earlier and whose support he found invaluable.

McCarthy broke his leg in a game against West Brom in 2018

“Seamie was always there for me from the minute it happened,” he says. “He showed me videos of the kind of work he had done during his recovery, and the physios at Everton were brilliant too. It was a long road, but as you get closer to recovery, you get more confident with your leg. First, you get back into the gym, then before you know it you’re back on the grass.”

McCarthy returned to training midway through last season, but there was more frustration ahead as Marco Silva, Allardyce’s successor in the Goodison Park hotseat, continued to leave him out of the team.

I felt I had worked hard to get right back from the leg break and I was training daily with the team. But then it would arrive at the week-end and I wouldn’t be playing James McCarthy

“It was all good at the start,” says McCarthy. “He was telling me to obtain fit, and that we would look at things once I’d got in to training.

“Personally, I felt good. I felt I had worked hard to obtain back from the leg break and I was training daily with the team. But then it might come to the weekend and I wouldn’t be playing.

“It was frustrating. You train all week to make sure you’re fit and you look forward to the game. But at that time it just wasn’t happening for me. Marco had brought his own players and I respect that. Managers want to bring their own players. But unfortunately, it meant I didn’t play.”

Crystal Palace agreed a deal worth as much as £8.5m for McCarthy

McCarthy made his first Everton appearance because the leg break as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Manchester United in April of last year – but it turned into his last. “By that time, I knew in my head that I wanted to go and play again,” that he says.

When his move to Crystal Palace was confirmed in August, that 14-minute cameo against Manchester United was McCarthy’s only senior appearance in 20 months. The deal felt like a gamble on Palace’s part, but Roy Hodgson was adamant he would rediscover his most readily useful form and McCarthy has relished working under a manager who believes in him.

“It’s been massive, to be honest,” that he says. “From the moment I heard that he was interested, it was a no-brainer for me. I wanted to go and play again and I felt I’d get a look-in here.”

McCarthy was required to show patience and persistence again – that he only started two Premier League games in the initial four months of the growing season – but he undoubtedly looks worthy of his place in the medial side now.

Roy Hodgson persuaded Crystal Palace to sign McCarthy

“The gaffer has been great with me,” that he says. “He didn’t throw me in straight away. He made sure I worked with the boys to get up to speed and then he gave me a chance. It’s brilliant to be playing again and I am thankful to him for the faith he’s shown in me. Hopefully, I can keep repaying him.”

McCarthy has endeared himself to Palace’s fans in addition to their manager. His confrontational style has given them an edge they previously lacked and his ball-winning ability at the beds base of midfield has helped too. According to Opta, he has averaged more successful tackles per 90 minutes than any other Premier League player this season.

He is unquestionably playing without inhibition again – that he hopes his club form will earn him a Republic of Ireland recall and had been in contact with new head coach Stephen Kenny – but after all he’s been through, he’s too superstitious to say his injury troubles are fully behind him.

“It’s a weird one,” he says with a smile. “You don’t would like to get carried away and say, ‘That’s me, I’m back to normal and I’m ready to go’ because you do not want to jinx anything, have you any idea what I mean?

“But I’m good and I’m all set when the season starts again. We’ve got nine games left – nine big games, to tell the truth – and we want to finish on a top, especially with how we were playing ahead of the lockdown. We’re on a great run and, as a squad, we believe we are able to push on and make certain we’re finding out about rather than down.”

For McCarthy, that also means excited rather than right back.