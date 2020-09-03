James Harden’s game-saving block doesn’t absolve him of yet another playoff clunker

James Harden stressed the concept that this postseason run will be various from his previous postseason failures with a single play in Wednesday’s Game 7 success over theOklahoma City Thunder The three-time protecting scoring champ and one of Twitter’s preferred lowlight targets won a video game and a series for the Houston Rockets with his defense, obstructing Luguentz Dort on a prospective game-winning shot. The dominating image of the series will permanently be Harden, legs akimbo, evading Dort’s effort to toss the ball off of him out of bounds to protect a belongings that may have shined a spotlight on the night’s supreme fact: this video game was no various than any other huge Harden minute.

Yet once again, the previous MVP lost in a huge minute, and it took place for the very same factors that it constantly does. Harden’s playing design is just less efficient in the postseason, and one unforgettable minute will not alter that.

Harden shot 4-of -15 from the field in Game 7. The previous is worrying, however eventually, to some degree, the outcome of randomness. Harden normally doesn’t go 1-for-9 on 3-pointers. The latter is frightening based upon procedure. In the greatest video game of the season, with his co-star recuperating from an injury, Harden took just 15 field-goal efforts. Harden had just 8 video games in the whole routine season in which he took less than 16 shots. Blame Dort’s amazing defense all you desire, however a year …