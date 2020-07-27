James Harden scores 31 points as Houston Rockets defeat Memphis Grizzlies in restart scrimmage | NBA News

James Harden scored 31 points to lead the Houston Rockets to triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies in a restart scrimmage on Sunday.

The Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-104, in a restart scrimmage in Orlando on Sunday.

James Harden led the Rockets with 31 points on 7-of-15 shooting, in 36 minutes of action. Russell Westbrook tallied 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 helps, while shooting 3-of-14 from the field.

The Rockets struck a last-second three-pointer to end the very first quarter and take a three-point lead into the 2nd. The Grizzlies kept it close in the 2nd and held a two-point lead late in the quarter. But the Rockets closed the half on a 15 -4 go to take a nine-point lead into half-time.

The Grizzlies came out on fire in the 2nd half, outscoring the Rockets 37-20 in the 3rd quarter, taking an 87-79 lead into the last frame. However, the Rockets rallied in the 4th, outscoring the Grizzlies 40-17 in the duration to make the triumph.

Seven gamers scored in double digits for the Grizzlies, consisting of all 5 beginners. Ja Morant blazed a trail with 17 points in 31 minutes. Brandon Clarke tallied 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Kyle Anderson included 15 points to choose 3 blocks. Jonas Valanciunas fell simply except a double-double in 26 minutes, ending up with 12 points and 9 boards.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-104, in a restart scrimmage in Orlando.

Serge Ibaka led Toronto with 19 points and 6 boards. Pascal Siakam produced 18 points and 6 rebounds. Kyle Lowry offered 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 helps. Matt Thomas led the bench with 16 points and 2 rebounds.

While there were 11 ties and 11 lead modifications in the very first 36 minutes of the video game, Toronto never ever routed after that. A 38-21 3rd quarter provided the Raptors a game-high 15- point lead, with Portland never ever getting it within a four-point margin for the last 18 minutes of play. Toronto held Portland to simply 39 percent shooting from the field.

The Trail Blazers were led by Jusuf Nurkic, who tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds, 5 helps, 2 takes and 2 blocks. Carmelo Anthony amounted to 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 helps. CJ McCollum ended up with 21 points, 2 rebounds, 5 helps and 2 takes. After missing out on the very first scrimmage with an Achilles injury, Hassan Whiteside went back to action and published 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in 18 minutes.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks, 118-111, in a restart scrimmage in Orlando.

TJ Warren led the Pacers with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon tallied 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 helps. Myles Turner amounted to 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 helps and 2 blocks. Victor Oladipo ended up with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 helps, while Edmond Sumner paced the bench with 12points Indiana lacked Domantas Sabonis, who left Orlando on Friday to look for treatment for a foot injury.

Dallas went out to a 37-26 lead after the opening quarter and held the lead for the whole of the very first half. Indiana then reacted with a 35-27 2nd quarter and a followed up with a 31-22 3rd quarter, holding the lead for the last 22 minutes of play. In truth, that swing wound up being the only lead modification in the video game.

Indiana out-rebounded Dallas by a 52 to 44 tally. The Pacers likewise shot 48 percent from the field and 86 percent from the free-throw line, while the Mavs hit 43 percent from the field and 69 percent from the charity stripe.

For Dallas, Luka Doncic fell simply shy of a triple-double, gathering 20 points, 11 rebounds and 9 helps in simply 24 minutes of action. Maxi Kleber produced 18 points and 6 rebounds. Boban Marjanovic had 11 points and 6 rebounds off the bench while JJ Barea offered 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 helps. Kristaps Porzingis did not play after breaking the league’s coronavirus screening procedure on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics acquired some crucial separation in the 3rd quarter after a back-and-forth very first half to notch a 117-103 triumph over the Phoenix Suns in an NBA restart scrimmage in Orlando.

Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with a game-high 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting, consisting of a 3-for-6 tally from three-point variety. Gordon Hayward provided 17 points, 6 boards, 3 helps and one block. Jayson Tatum ended up with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 helps and one take. Marcus Smart led the 2nd system with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 helps. Kemba Walker, who has actually been fighting knee discomfort, had the ability to log 9 minutes of action and record 6 points and one rebound.

The Celtics were beat on both ends of the flooring over the very first 12 minutes by the Suns, who phoned 32 points while restricting Boston to29 However, coach Brad Stevens’ team turned the video game around throughout the middle durations, when they outscored Phoenix by a 65-49 margin. The growth of a four-point half-time benefit to 13 points by the end of the 3rd quarter provided the Celtics the breathing space they required to notch the double-digit win.

Devin Booker blazed a trail for the Suns with 17 points, including 9 helps and 4 rebounds. Mikal Bridges followed with 16 points and likewise provided 5 boards, one help and 3 blocks. Cameron Johnson provided 13 points, 4 rebounds, one help and one take. Dario Saric turned in 12 points, 8 boards and 2 helps. DeAndre Ayton signed up 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 takes. Ricky Rubio made his scrimmage launching and amounted to 6 points, 4 helps, 2 rebounds and one take.

Andre Roberson struck 2 three-pointers with less than a minute to play as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to a 102-97 triumph versus the Philadelphia 76 ers in a restart scrimmage in Orlando.

The Thunder routed by as lots of as 24 points in the 3rd quarter and were down 86-72 with 10 minutes to play in the 4th quarter prior to fightig back. Oklahoma City went on an 8-0 go to connect, 92-92, with 3: 20 staying and took their very first lead considering that the opening quarter with less than a minute staying when Roberson drilled his very first triple for a 98-97 lead. A couple of minutes later on, Roberson sank another trey to ice the video game with 12.9 seconds to go. Those were his only points of the video game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blazed a trail for the Thunder with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 takes and 5 helps, while Steven Adams amounted to 11 points and 9 rebounds. Luguentz Dort cracked in with 13 points in a surprise start at shooting guard.

The 76 ers lacked Joel Embiid, who hurt his best calf Friday, however Ben Simmons flirted with a triple-double, ending up with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 9 helps. Al Horford had 13 points, 9 boards and 3 helps, while Josh Richardson (10 points, 4 takes, 3 helps, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks) and Shake Milton (11 points, 4 boards, 2 helps) formed an efficient backcourt tandem.

