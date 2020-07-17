James Harden criticized for wearing Blue Lives Matter face mask

In a video posted on the Rockets’ Twitter page, Harden can be seen wearing a face covering, hat and luggage in hand, entering a hotel.

And while the photos show Harden is doing his part to curb the spread of coronavirus, most are slamming the style of his mask a represents a national band of police and their supporters created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

CNN has already reached out to Harden and the Rockets for comment. It’s unclear if Harden knew the symbolism connected with his face covering.

In the aftermath of George Floyd ‘s death in Minneapolis on May 25, a few NBA players have demanded racial justice.

In June, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said in a statement that he believes the NBA as well as other forms of entertainment are an unneeded distraction from crucial issues facing the nation and the Black community at this time. At the start of the month, San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills pledged to donate his entire NBA salary for the remainder of the season to organizations tackling racial inequality.

Harden spoke with the media on Thursday from Orlando and said though that he wasn’t in Houston all through Floyd’s funeral service, that he thought “the way the city rallied was amazing.”

“I think the world saw it,” that he said. “How so many people could come together so close, obviously it was for a tragic reason but the marching and everything we’re standing for is very powerful.”

Singer-songwriter Trey Songz retweeted the NBA’s photo saying, “This certified clown s***. I’ll say it for everybody who scared to.”

Rapper Young Thug defended Harden on Twitter.

“Just so u know James Harden is my brada,” that he wrote. “Btw he don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US”

Harden’s teammate, Russell Westbrook announced on Monday he tested positive for Covid-19 prior to departing for Orlando.

The Rockets’ first exhibition game is on July 24. The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.