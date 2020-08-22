James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel gets first look at FanDome

Director James Gunn took his time at DC Comics’ FanDome to present the brand-new Suicide Squad set to debut in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.

A “roll call” trailer for his Suicide Squad sequel debuted today at DC FanDome, a virtual convention from DC Comics andWarner Bros That consists of Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard and much more. Although it’s not a main trailer, this is the first time that Gunn andWarner Bros have actually revealed the movie’s brand-new characters. Gunn likewise debuted a behind-the-scenes video that consists of a few of the first video footage fromThe Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is Gunn’s first huge task, and first movie set within a superhero universe, considering that he was ousted from Disney in 2018. Disney fired Gunn over a series of offending tweets that resurfaced. Although Disney’s actions drew ire from critics at the time, together with pleas from the Guardians cast to bring Gunn back, he wasn’t rehired to deal with Guardians until March 2019.

The Suicide Squad will strike theaters on August sixth, 2021.