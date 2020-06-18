James Graham set for ‘immediate’ Super League return | Rugby League News





Could James Graham be time for St Helens?

James Graham is set to return to the Super League after discussing an NRL departure.

Graham left St Helens at the conclusion of the 2011 season and has since been certainly one of English rugby league’s finest exports, going on to play for Canterbury and currently St George Illawarra.

The Dragons said in a statement on Thursday that the 34-year-old forward has spoken to them “regarding an opportunity for him to return to the English Super League with immediate effect”.

The club added they would look at the move in case a replacement could be sourced for Graham, whose deal ends at the conclusion of the season.

Sydney Roosters vs St George-Illawarra Dragons Live on

Saints are a likely landing place for Graham, with the club for whom that he made 244 competitive matches before his NRL move having a vacant spot.

Last week they allowed Luke Thompson to leave for a cope with Canterbury beforehand, a move made by Graham nine years back.

Graham has 50 international caps for Great Britain and England.