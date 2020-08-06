James Ennis Joins Team Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Orlando Magic guard James Ennis has actually joined his team on the Disney World school and is playing himself back into shape after recuperating from a favorable COVID-19 diagnosis, the team has revealed in a current profile.

Ennis just recently had 2 unfavorable tests and was offered main clearance to go back to action. He’ll join his colleagues in time for the shortened training school ahead of the late July reboot.

Ennis began 10 video games for the Magic after his acquisition at the trade due date and figures to include in the team’s rotation as they want to protect their area in the Eastern Conference playoff photo later on this month.

Ennis is the 21 st understood NBA gamer to have actually checked favorable for the coronavirus. The complete list can be discovered here.

