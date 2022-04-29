James Corden, a British comedian, and actor turned US talk show presenter, has stated that he will leave The Late Late Show next year.

He made the revelation during a CBS network show taping in Los Angeles.

Since 2015, Corden has hosted the US-based talk show, which is best known in the UK for the TV series Gavin and Stacey. In 2015, Corden succeeded comedian and actor Craig Ferguson as host of the late-night chat program. He has become a cultural icon in the United States, having presented prestigious entertainment honors such as the prestigious Grammy and Tony Awards.

James Corden Plans To Become A Writer

During James Corden’s time on The Late Late Show, he popularised segments including Drop the Mic and Carpool Karaoke, which included celebrities such as Adele and Prince Harry. The parts went on to get their own television show. “There were some more projects that I believe I want to do,” Corden said during his interview with Deadline, which was published by US Weekly.

James Corden hinted at his intentions, saying he wanted to write and share tales. However, the native English program host is still undecided about returning to the United Kingdom with his family, as he stated “We feel about it a lot and speak about it so many times, but we haven’t made a choice yet. We’ll sort out the living side of it afterward.” In terms of his leave, Corden stated that he intends to have a memorable goodbye and added, “All of my most fantastic expectations for what [the program] might be have been exceeded. I’m planning on going out the same manner we came in, which is to say with a boom.”