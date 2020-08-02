James Corden Reportedly Being ‘Lined Up’ To Replace Ellen DeGeneres On Daytime TV Talk Show

James Corden is reportedly being lined up to “supersede” Ellen DeGeneres and end up being the brand-new head of the afternoon TV talk show circuit, according to a brand-new report out this weekend.

The 41- year-old Corden presently hosts The Late Late Show, and has actually quickly acquired appeal over his years at the helm of that late night talk show thanks to his enjoyable and remarkable viral-friendly sectors consisting of Carpool Karaoke

Corden’s reported factor to consider to replace Ellen is an eye-opener, however, to state the least. This summertime, the 62- year-old comic and veteran TV legend has actually discovered herself fighting duplicated allegations of a “toxic” office environment and other bullying accusations made versus her, employee and manufacturers. Other duplicated allegations have actually held that her “mean” mindset prevails understanding in Hollywood, even more destructive her brand name and personality in the public eye.

According to sources at NBC, Corden has actually long been deemed “the long-term successor” to DeGeneres and her eponymous talk show, even prior to her debates began to accumulate this year. Now that they have, however, experts are declaring to The Sun and other outlets that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is rapidly “lining up” Corden to take control of …