James Conner says there was never any doubt he’d play 2020 season

James Conner had his mind comprised he was going to play this season.

James Conner never had any questions about playing in the 2020 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is a cancer survivor, as he handled Stage 2 Hogdkin’s lymphoma throughout the 2015-16 college football offseason. After being detected with cancer in December 2015, Conner was cancer-free by May 2016, all while continuing to experiment the Pittsburgh Panthers football group. He has actually invested his whole NFL profession with the Steelers so far.

“I was excited to get back here around my teammates and be around football again,” said Conner in a videoconference on Wednesday afternoon. “I still haven’t thought about it. There was no question I would play this year.”

James Conner has his finest shot to win a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh in 2020.

With a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in the golden of his renowned profession in Ben Roethlisberger, it’s now or never if the Steelers wish to win a 3rd Super Bowl with “Big Ben” as their quarterback. He’s coming off Tommy John surgical treatment and just played in 2 video games in 2015 for theSteelers There’s a possibility he might be also-ran, however he might have another huge year left in him.

“I’m going on four years removed from cancer,” statedConner “I didn’t have …