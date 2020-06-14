James Clyburn: ‘Nobody is going to defund the police’

“Nobody is going to defund the police,” Clyburn, the House Majority Whip plus one of the leading African American members of Congress, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of The Union.” “We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, re-imagine policing. That is what we are going to do.”

He continued, “The fact of the matter is that police have a role to play. What we’ve got to do is make sure that their role is one that meets the times, one that responds to these communities that they operate in.”

“No, I don’t support defunding the police,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said within an interview with CBS whilst in Houston to meet with Floyd’s family. “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has said police departments should be dismantled, defended her position to Tapper down the road the same program.

“No one is saying crimes will not be investigated. No one is saying that we are not going to have proper response when community members are in danger,” Omar said. “What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore. And we can’t go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place. And so dismantling it and then looking at what funding priorities should look like as we re-imagine a new way forward is what needs to happen.”

Asked about opposition from Democrats, including Clyburn, on defunding the police, Omar said it is not really a federal issue, but a situation level and local one.

“I think for people who really are you know questioning and talking about this movement, they’re not paying attention to what the people are asking for. And to me, you know, this is not for members of Congress, this isn’t for the President, this is a municipality issue. This is a state level issue.”

During the CNN interview Sunday, Clyburn also commented on the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was shot dead by way of a white officer in Atlanta on Friday night at a Wendy’s drive-through in the city.

“I was very incensed over that,” Cyburn said. “This did not call for lethal force.”

“I don’t know what’s in the culture that would make this guy do that,” Clyburn said, referring to the now fired officer.

The officer who killed Brooks was terminated Saturday , police spokesman Carlos Campos said. He was identified by police as Garrett Rolfe. Another officer, Devin Bronsan, involved with the killing was added to administrative duty, Campos said.

Brooks’ death reignited protests Saturday night in Atlanta, where hundreds blocked a major interstate, a fast-food restaurant was set ablaze and authorities responded with tear gas.

